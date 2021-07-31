The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 294,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.81. 3,668,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

