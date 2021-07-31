The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,095,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,720,000 after buying an additional 174,131 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,942 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 85,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 73,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

