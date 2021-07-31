TheStreet Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTC. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.08.
Shares of PTC opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73. PTC has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in PTC by 39.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in PTC by 15.9% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in PTC by 150.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
About PTC
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.