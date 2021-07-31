TheStreet Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTC. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Shares of PTC opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73. PTC has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in PTC by 39.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in PTC by 15.9% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in PTC by 150.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

