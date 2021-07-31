ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Get ThredUp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TDUP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $347,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThredUp (TDUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.