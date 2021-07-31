Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,880 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,018 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

NYSE SID opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.