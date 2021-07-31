Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

RDVY opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $49.73.

