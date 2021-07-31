Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $202,000 Investment in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

