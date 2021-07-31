Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 95.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

