Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $115.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

