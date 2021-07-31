thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKAMY. Barclays assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

