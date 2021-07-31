Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $294.69 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 56,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,011. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $314.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

