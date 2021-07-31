Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $62.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.07.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $889,920 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,968,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $59.27. 1,208,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,398. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

