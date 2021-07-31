Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of TMP opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.98. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,321.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

