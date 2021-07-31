Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the June 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.2 days.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.