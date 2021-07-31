Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$115.00 at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $84.55 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

