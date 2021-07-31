Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$109.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$117.11.

TSE:TIH opened at C$105.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$70.50 and a 12-month high of C$110.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 32.76.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. Research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.4100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. Insiders have sold a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499 over the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

