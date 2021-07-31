TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.21% of TPI Composites worth $66,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.66.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

