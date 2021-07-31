TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCON shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,623. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

