Traders Buy High Volume of Talend Put Options (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,289 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,215% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 490.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Talend will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Talend by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Talend by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

