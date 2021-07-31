Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Get Transcat alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Transcat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.36.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47. Transcat has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $476.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.