Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $73.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.47.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after buying an additional 508,379 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Transcat by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

