Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.80. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$24.63, with a volume of 66,809 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCL.A shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcontinental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.