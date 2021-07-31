Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) by 374.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 234.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVI opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

