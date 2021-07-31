Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,435. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
