Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,435. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

