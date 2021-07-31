Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$2.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCW. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:TCW opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.57. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$670.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

