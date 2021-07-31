TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Position Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 146.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in TriMas were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 195.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,442,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1,798.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TriMas by 77.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.10.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

