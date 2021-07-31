Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.33.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$46.60 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$19.11 and a 52-week high of C$47.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$123.67.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.6156305 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

