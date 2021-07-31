Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Truegame has a market cap of $82,763.66 and $135.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

