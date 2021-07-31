Truist Securiti Weighs in on BancorpSouth Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BXS stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

