Truist Securiti Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.23. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 15.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

