Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of BMY opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

