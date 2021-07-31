Truist Securities Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $149.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $139.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.46.

Shares of TEL opened at $147.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $87.46 and a 1 year high of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

