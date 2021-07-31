Truist Securities Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,746.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 97.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

