Truist Securities Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $135.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,001,750 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

