Truist Securities Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Shares of V stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

