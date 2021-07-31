Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Margaret Tooth Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $16,930.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Margaret Tooth sold 109 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $8,422.43.

TRUP opened at $115.02 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -267.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.