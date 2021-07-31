TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.20 million.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.54.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

