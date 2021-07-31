Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $16,822,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $13,853,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $9,895,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $9,517,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574 over the last three months.

Shares of CRCT opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

