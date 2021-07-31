Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 9,229 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

