Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,286 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Upstart were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $74,253,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.86. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

