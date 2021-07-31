Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $863,000 Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 14,863 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $602,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.