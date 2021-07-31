Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $766,000 Investment in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.16% of Mesa Air Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

