Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.2% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KPTI opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

