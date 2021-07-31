TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.