Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Twilio updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.140 EPS.

Twilio stock traded down $18.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.59. 2,901,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,198. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

