Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO traded down $18.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.59. 2,901,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.12. Twilio has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,097,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.