UBS Group AG Buys 223 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $73.58 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.59). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.