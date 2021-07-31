UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $19.00 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.41.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

FVCBankcorp Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.