UBS Group AG Invests $58,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,531,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.09.

