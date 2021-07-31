UBS Group AG Invests $62,000 in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,056,000 after buying an additional 1,427,479 shares in the last quarter.

PSC stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.31.

